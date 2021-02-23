Meghan and Harry make first public appearance since pregnancy news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance since their pregnancy announcement on Valentine’s Day.

The two made a surprise appearance at Spotify’s Stream On virtual event, where they talked about their new podcast, Archewell Audio.

With the song Electric Love by Børns playing in the background, Meghan and Harry are seen sitting side-by-side on a couch in their Montecito home in California.

Meghan says, “We're using podcasting to drive powerful conversations…,” to which Harry adds, “…that inspire, challenge and educate”.

Talking about their newest podcasting project, Meghan explains, “We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories.”

Harry then elaborates, “And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space.”

39-year-old Meghan and 36-year-old Harry released their very first 33-minute episode of their podcast Archewell Audio this past December. Their one-year-old son Archie even made a small cameo appearance, where we can hear him wishing all of their listeners a “Happy New Year!”

Since announcing that the couple were expecting their second child just over a week ago on February 14, it has since been revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t be returning as working members of the Royal family.

A statement released by the Royal family explained, “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the statement added.