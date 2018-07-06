Megan McKenna’s epic clap back at Internet trolls who body shamed her

You never know what someone is going through.

Poor Megan McKenna was targeted by trolls as they attacked her appearance.

Unbeknownst to anyone, Megan was battling with a secret medical condition.

The former TOWIE star was now clapped back at the haters and revealed her struggle with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

IBS can bring a lot of complications, which includes severe bloating and weightloss.

Megan has opened up about how IBS has been wrecking havoc on her own body and how 'vile' trolls are.

In an interview with MailOnline, Megan spoke about the body shaming.

The 25-year-old explained: "I didn’t know what it was and people were really criticising me, saying you look anorexic, you look skeletal, it’s disgusting’.

"It annoys me that people think they have the right to say it to me or have the right to call someone fat. The trolls online are vile".

Megan detailed that her condition was only recently diagnosed last year, and she has been "dealing with it in private."

The TV personality went onto explain the reality of living with IBS.

"When I get really bloated my belly can swell up to the point where I literally look two months pregnant."

"I can go from that extreme, to having a really bad belly and losing weight – because if you can’t keep [food] down, how are you going to keep it on?", she added.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a common condition and it affects the digestive system.

It can be a lifelong problem which can cause bloating and stomach cramps.

Diet changes and medicines can often offer some relief to symptoms.

If you're concern that you may have IBS, talk to your doctor.

Ignore the haters, we think Megan is FAB.