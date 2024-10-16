Megan McKenna shares honest update after welcoming first child

Megan McKenna has shared an update on her motherhood journey so far, one week after giving birth.

On October 7, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex welcomed her first child into the world with her fiancé, footballer Oliver Burke. The couple are now proud parents to a baby boy named Landon.

Now, as she continues in her baby bubble, Megan has taken the opportunity to reveal a candid update on her post-birth recovery.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a mirror photo of herself cradling her newborn boy, with the remainder of her baby bump also on display.

Alongside the image, Megan chose to give her fanbase a written update on how she has been coping with postpartum so far.

“Just over 1 week postpartum,” Megan penned at the beginning of her message.

Credit: Megan McKenna / Instagram

“Still seriously swollen from the c section & look 6 months pregnant. My scar is healing nicely though and the swelling of my feet have gone down. Easier to sit up and down now but still so tender,” she confessed.

“Let's put it this way, if I'm not on the meds it's not fun. Back to the sofa for me in my throw away nappy,” she added.

On October 9, Megan and Oliver delighted fans when they confirmed the birth of their baby son.

Following the announcement of Landon’s arrival, Megan took to Instagram to thank her well-wishers for their kindness.

Alongside a snap of herself with her newborn, the reality star wrote: “Thankyou to every single person who has messaged, commented and sent their love to us and Landon. I feel so overwhelmed by your words.”

Megan added: “I’m recovering slowly, the swelling isn’t great and my feet look like shrek. But it’s all part of it… sorry if I haven’t got back to you yet, I’m living on not a lot of sleep. I can't thank the hospital doctors and nurses enough for the treatment and care we got. It was amazing.”