Megan McKenna shares exciting update on first child’s nursery

Megan McKenna has shared an update on her pregnancy.

The former The Only Way is Essex star is expecting her first child with her fiancé, footballer Oliver Burke.

As her due date nears closer, Megan has revealed an update on the estimated size of her baby after having a scan done.

The expectant mum also shared an insight into her little one’s nursery after having moved to Germany with her fiancé.

Megan posted a video to her 2.9M Instagram followers as she prepared breakfast for herself and Ollie.

In the video, McKenna explained, “We went to the hospital yesterday and I had to do one of them things where I had to sit on one of them machines for half an hour just to test the baby’s heart rate”.

“They scanned the baby, scanned my belly and said our baby is above average in size”.

“Do you know what? It doesn’t surprise me because Ollie was a big baby and I was a big baby”, she added with a giggle.

Megan later confirmed, “I know it’s only roughly and you can’t go by what they’re saying but the doctor did say it looks like it’s around 3.8 kilos… that is a big baby”.

The former reality star then revealed that she and Ollie are having work carried out on their new home in Germany ahead of their baby’s arrival.

Megan explained that the builders are working on her little one’s nursery as she stated, “We've got a picture wall being put up for the nursery".

"The nursery is nearly finished, it’s just taking a little while because we had to wait for so many things to be delivered, a lot of things were coming over from the UK”.

When sharing a ‘bumpdate’ with her fans online earlier this month, Megan confessed, “thankful for the 36 weeks of growing you. It amazes me daily that the womans body can create a tiny human inside…”.

“also that I have 2 hearts inside me right now. It’s the most beautiful thing in the world… (apart from being booted in the bladder) but I’m kind of getting used to it. In a few weeks our life will change forever”.