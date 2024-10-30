Megan McKenna opens up about difficulties with her newborn son

Megan McKenna has shared a candid insight into her ongoing struggles with her newborn son.

On October 7, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex welcomed her first child with her fiancé, footballer Oliver Burke. The couple, who got engaged last June, are now parents to a baby boy named Landon.

Since his birth, Megan has remained honest with her followers on social media about Landon’s difficulties after feeding.

Now, three weeks after Landon's arrival, the proud mum-of-one has shared a new update with her fanbase.

Earlier today, Megan took to Instagram to post several snaps of her baby boy in his cot, alongside a card with the words: ‘Today I am 3 weeks old’.

“Happy 3 weeks baby boy,” the reality star gushed in her caption, before going on to give her followers a new update.

“Possibly the hardest week so far, it’s been so sad seeing him struggle so much with his tummy. Living on no sleep has been so hard,” the 32-year-old confessed.

“But last night we got our first real good night's sleep, he slept so good I woke up with rock hard boobs where they’re so used to feeding 24.7 they didn’t know what was happening, the relief when he fed wow,” Megan teased.

“I started him on even newer drops yesterday and I'm praying this isn’t a coincidence and is working. Wish us luck for today. I took these photos of him yesterday when we had our first relaxing afternoon with no tears and I was able to cook myself a real dinner and even watch some tv!!” she explained.

“Poor little Landon. Look at his cute face, he really loves them cards!” Megan gushed further.

Many of Megan’s 2.9M followers have since praised her for her honesty, with one commenting: “He is perfect! You’re doing amazing angel”.

“He’s so beautiful, it does get easier, bless you xx,” another added.