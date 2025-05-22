Megan Fox breaks lengthy silence after giving birth to baby daughter

Megan Fox has returned to social media for the first time since giving birth to her baby daughter.

In March, rapper Machine Gun Kelly announced that his former fiancée Megan had given birth to their first child together.

Megan is also a mum to three sons – Noah (12), Bodhi (11), and Journey (8) – whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – shares his 15-year-old daughter Casie with his ex, Emma Cannon.

Credit: Megan Fox / Instagram

Megan and MGK revealed their pregnancy last November, one year after they experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage. Sadly, the end of their relationship was also confirmed in December 2024.

Since the arrival of their baby girl, Megan has remained quiet on social media and neither parent has shared their daughter’s name. Now, almost two months on from giving birth, Megan has chosen to break her silence by returning to social media.

Last night, the 39-year-old took to her Instagram stories to re-share a video of herself filming a cameo for the Prime Video series Overcompensating, which was recorded in the early stages of her pregnancy.

“38 years old, six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise). Please stop listening to the patriarchy,” Megan wrote.

“Women are eternal light beings. We do not have an expiration date. Don't let them rob you of your power,” she continued.

“Anyway…watch Overcompensating,” Megan added.

On March 27, MGK took to Instagram to post a brief clip of his newborn’s tiny hand, confirming that she had been born earlier that day.

In his caption, the 34-year-old gushed: “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed. 3/27/25.”

The singer-songwriter later had to clarify that their daughter’s name had not been unveiled yet, as he explained: “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready."