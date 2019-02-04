Megan Barton-Hanson blames Wes’ ‘love of fame’ for their break up

Megan Barton-Hanson has been painted the villain following her break up with Love Island co-inhabitant Wes Nelson.

With headlines speculating whether or not the model had 'kidnapped' the couple's pet hamster, to that now infamous Instagram story directed at Wes' Dancing On Ice dance partner, things have not been so great for the reality TV alum.

Megan has been vocal about her feelings following the break up, expressing her feelings of anxiety after the very public demise of the relationship. She has now spoken to OK! about the reasons for their end:

'Our ambitions and goals in life are very different – Wes is younger than me and wrapped up in the fame bubble,' she explained to the mag.

'But I still love him, which is why it hurts so much.'

'I fought and fought and fought for Wes but he doesn’t love me back.'

She also expressed her annoyance at the producers of Dancing On Ice.

'The fact that the producers deliberately stirred things up by partnering Wes with the youngest, hottest girl annoyed me,' Megan said.

Like we all do, Megan hit the tiles last weekend after her break up with fellow Love Island star and gorge single gal Samira Mighty.

According to a source, Meg's night out has distracted Wes from his DOI commitments.

'Just when he thought it would get easier after the drama with Vanessa Bauer ended, he’s been faced with watching Megan go out and enjoy herself,' the source told The Sun.

'He’s been keeping himself distracted with his mates, but friends fear his skating might have suffered this week.'