Meet the Ombles! M&S Food launch brand new chocolatey characters

If you’re a fan of M&S icon Colin the Caterpillar, or if you’ve got a hankering for a bag of Percy Pigs, then we’ve got good news for you — there’s a new foodie character in town!

Just in time for Easter, M&S are super excited to announce the arrival of a brand-new chocolate brand, The Ombles — their first new face in almost 30 years. With Percy turning the big 3-0 next year and Colin hitting the same milestone back in 2020, M&S were keen to introduce some new faces!

These loveable new characters are great fun for all the family – cheeky, full of character, and a little bit odd.

In-stores now are two must-have treats, including The Ombles (€9, 190g) and a two-pack of ‘totes adorbs’ Mini Ombles (€7.50, 95g). Made using an exclusive luxury Belgian milk chocolate recipe, they are complete with chocolate googly eyes and rolled in a flaky milk chocolate –yum!

As it happens, Colin the Caterpillar was quick to comment on the matter: ‘Well, well, well, what do we have here!? A new loveable M&S chocolate icon in the making – sounds familiar! Welcome to the M&S family The Ombles! You are in for quite a ride!

The Ombles are here to stay and not just for Easter. M&S have tonnes planned for possibly the most exciting new product of the year – did somebody say The Ombles birthday cakes, sweets or cheeky seasonal treats!? Keep your eyes peeled.