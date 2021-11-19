Meet the new judge joining Strictly Come Dancing this week

Strictly Come Dancing was put into chaos earlier this week when it was revealed that judge, Craig Revel Horwood had tested positive for Covid-19.

Since he’s currently self-isolating and focusing on his recovery, Craig will therefore have to miss this week’s live show. Fans have been speculating over whether or not Craig will be temporarily replaced on the judging panel, or if the show will simply go ahead with three judges instead of four.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have now taken to social media to introduce the judge who will be keeping Craig’s seat warm while he’s away.

Stage and screen star Cynthia Erivo will be temporarily joining our Strictly judging panel during the show’s musicals themed week. Cynthia is originally best known for her impressive musical credits, including her starring role in Broadway’s revival of The Colour Purple, for which she won a Tony Award and a Grammy Award.

Cynthia is also becoming a well renowned screen actress, as she’s starred in the thriller, Bad Times at the El Royale, as well as portraying the character of American abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman in the 2019 biopic, Harriet, for which she received an Oscar nomination.

Most recently though, Cynthia has been cast as Elphaba in the highly anticipated screen adaptation of Wicked, starring opposite Arianna Grande.

Therefore, there’s no doubt that Cynthia will have plenty of hot takes to share this Saturday night, as our beloved Strictly stars take to the dance floor to perform some of our favourite musical numbers from Broadway and the West End.

Make sure to tune into BBC One at 6:35pm this Saturday night, November 20 for another fun-filled episode of Strictly Come Dancing!