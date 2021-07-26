Meet the new Casa Amor Islanders including two Irish girls

It’s time — The Casa Amor segment of Love Island has arrived! Just as Love Island finally starts to heat up with a juicy amount of drama hitting our screens over the past few nights, the ultimate twist of Casa Amor is being introduced.

This means that our beloved Islanders will be separated from their other halves, as the boys stay in one villa and the girls stay in another. They will then be met with 12 brand new islanders, there to turn heads and spice things up.

But who exactly are these new cast members? On last night’s episode it was teased that Casa Amor will be taking place this evening, with the introduction of six new boys and six new girls — two of which are Irish with one man from Up North!

So here they are, the Casa Amor Islanders:

Clarisse Juliette

23-years-old

London

Social Media Influencer

Has her eye on: Teddy

Lillie

22-years-old

Newcastle

Trainee Accountant

Best feature: Her feet

Has her eye on: Jake

Salma

22-years-old

Dublin, Ireland

Model & Influencer

Has her eye on: Undecided

Amy

25-years-old

Surrey

Performer

Has her eye on: Undecided

Mary

22-years-old

Leeds

Model

Has her eye on: Liam

Kayla,

28-years-old

Dublin, Ireland

International DJ

Has her eye on: Undecided

Dale

24-years-old

Glasgow

Barbar

Has his eye on: Faye

Medhy

24-years-old

Luton

American Football Player

Has his eye on: Kaz & Millie

Sam

23-years-old

Blackburn

Engineer

Has his eye on: Undecided

Jack

26-years-old

East Sussex

Racing Driver

Has his eye on: Chloe

Matt

26-year-old

Northern Ireland

Strategic Marketing Consultant

Has his eye on: Kaz

Harry

24-year-old

Glasgow

Salesman

Has his eye on: Kaz

Make sure to tune into Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media One to watch all of the Casa Amor drama unfold!