Meet the new Casa Amor Islanders including two Irish girls
It’s time — The Casa Amor segment of Love Island has arrived! Just as Love Island finally starts to heat up with a juicy amount of drama hitting our screens over the past few nights, the ultimate twist of Casa Amor is being introduced.
This means that our beloved Islanders will be separated from their other halves, as the boys stay in one villa and the girls stay in another. They will then be met with 12 brand new islanders, there to turn heads and spice things up.
But who exactly are these new cast members? On last night’s episode it was teased that Casa Amor will be taking place this evening, with the introduction of six new boys and six new girls — two of which are Irish with one man from Up North!
So here they are, the Casa Amor Islanders:
Clarisse Juliette
23-years-old
London
Social Media Influencer
Has her eye on: Teddy
Lillie
22-years-old
Newcastle
Trainee Accountant
Best feature: Her feet
Has her eye on: Jake
Salma
22-years-old
Dublin, Ireland
Model & Influencer
Has her eye on: Undecided
Amy
25-years-old
Surrey
Performer
Has her eye on: Undecided
Mary
22-years-old
Leeds
Model
Has her eye on: Liam
Kayla,
28-years-old
Dublin, Ireland
International DJ
Has her eye on: Undecided
Dale
24-years-old
Glasgow
Barbar
Has his eye on: Faye
Medhy
24-years-old
Luton
American Football Player
Has his eye on: Kaz & Millie
Sam
23-years-old
Blackburn
Engineer
Has his eye on: Undecided
Jack
26-years-old
East Sussex
Racing Driver
Has his eye on: Chloe
Matt
26-year-old
Northern Ireland
Strategic Marketing Consultant
Has his eye on: Kaz
Harry
24-year-old
Glasgow
Salesman
Has his eye on: Kaz
Make sure to tune into Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media One to watch all of the Casa Amor drama unfold!