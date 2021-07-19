Meet the four new professionals joining Strictly Come Dancing

A brand new season of Strictly Come Dancing is right around the corner, and we for one, couldn’t be more excited!

This upcoming season is going to see quite a few changes, including a variety of new faces being added to the talented line-up of professional dancers.

Taking to social media this morning, BBC introduced the public to the four brand new professionals joining the Strictly Come Dancing family.

These include Cameron Lombard, a South African Latin dancing champion, Jowita Przystał, who won the BBC’s Greatest Dancer competition in 2020, Kai Widdrington, who you might recognise from Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars and Nikita Kuzmin, a professional dancer and choreographer who has also been on Let’s Dance Germany.

These four new professionals will join the list of already confirmed returning dancers, which includes Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, and Oti Mabuse.

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke will be hanging up his dancing shoes this season as he fills in for Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel this year.

Speaking about the exciting new role, Kai said, “This is my childhood dream come true. Watching Strictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career. I can’t wait to step onto the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead.”

While there is no word yet as to when we can expect the upcoming season of Strictly to hit our screens, we’re hoping that it will resume around the usual start date which takes place towards the end of September.