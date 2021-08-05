Meet the first four celebs on 2021’s Strictly Come Dancing

Now that we’re into the month of August the countdown is officially on, with a brand new season of Strictly Come Dancing just around the corner!

Helping us feel extra excited about this upcoming season, BBC have announced the first four celebrities to join this year’s star-studded line-up.

The first celeb to get his dancing shoes on is McFly frontman, author and dad-of-three Tom Fletcher. Given his musical background, Tom is already a top contender in this year’s series. Not forgetting his history with winning — the McFly family have somewhat of a reputation to uphold after all!

In case you you missed it, Tom’s wife and popular podcaster Giovanna Fletcher won last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! becoming the first Queen of the Castle after the show moved to Wales. Tom’s bandmate Dougie Poynter also won I’m A Celeb in 2011, the same year which Tom’s other bandmate Harry Judd won Strictly Come Dancing. Do they have another win in them though? We can’t wait to find out!

The next celebrity to join this season’s Strictly line-up is award-winning actor, comedian and author Robert Webb. If anything we suspect he’ll bring a few laughs to the dancefloor.

Thirdly, we have famed British presenter AJ Odudu, who you might recognise from shows such as Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and The Voice UK.

Lastly, newly announced this morning is our fourth contestant, former The Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite, who took home the title at the end of the third season in 2012.

As of now we don’t yet have a launch date for this upcoming season of Strictly but we suspect that they’ll return to their usual air date, which should be coming up in the next few weeks. In the meantime, stay tuned for more exciting updates about this year’s celeb line-up.