Meet the 3 new bombshells entering Love Island tonight

Last night’s episode of Love Island left us on a major cliffhanger as six islanders were at risk of being booted out of the villa.

Chloe, Lucinda, AJ, Toby, Teddy and Danny all received the least amount of votes by the public, as it was revealed that the remaining islanders will have to decide which two are going to be dumped from the villa.

However, no matter who gets dumped, the villa won’t feel empty for long as three new bombshells are due to be introduced on tonight’s upcoming episode.

One of which is 27-year-old tattoo artist Abigail from Beaconsfield. Apparently Abigail already has her sights set on Toby who has been coupled up with Chloe for nearly two weeks now.

“I really like Toby – I’m going to steal him from Chloe at the first chance I have,” Abigail bravely said, adding, “If that doesn’t work out, I like Teddy as well and Aaron.”

The other new girl being introduced to the villa this evening is 28-year-old marketing executive, Georgia from Essex. Georgia has been single for five years now, and is absolutely sick of it. That’s where Love Island comes in! It seems the blonde beauty has her eye on Hugo too — thank god!

“Hugo – he is my absolute number one and I can’t wait to get to know him,” Georgia revealed, adding, “Also, I love Teddy’s charm and charisma. I also like Aaron.”

Finally, we have the third new islander and the only male, 26-year-old Estate Agent, Tyler from Croydon. So far Tyler has his eye on Kaz, as he commented, “She just looks like she has so much energy about her.”

“You kind of need it if you’re surrounded by people all the time. If you were feeling down, Kaz would be the person to uplift you.” Could Kaz finally be about to meet the man of her dreams? We certainly hope so after the rotten luck she’s had in the villa so far!

Make sure to tune into Love Island on ITV2 and Virgin Media One this evening at 9pm for all the drama.