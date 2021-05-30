Meal prep Sundays: Mint and hummus falafel bowl

When it comes to lunchtime during the week, we want something nice and filling, that's good for us, but also tasty and bursting with flavour – and we want it juts handed to us.

Sometimes the effort of cooking a proper, healthy lunch during the week is just too daunting. We're in the middle of our work day, we're trying to grab something quick and often end up grabbing something that a) doesn't taste great and b) isn't very good for us, just because it's fast. But with this falafel bowl recipe, you can make most of it before hand (say meal prepping on a Sunday evening?) and add in the fresh ingredients when you have it for lunch during the week! Simple!

You'll need…

1 ripe avocado

40g fresh leaves coriander

3 garlic cloves

1 lemon

40g fresh Mint

40g fresh Parsley

200g red cabbage

1/4 red onion

1/4 cucumber

2 tomatoes

100g Hummus

350g cooked brown rice

3tbsp plain flour

Olive oil

1tsp ground cumin

100g yoghurt

50g feta

1 can chickpeas

Pour your can of chickpeas into a blender and follow with half your finely diced red onion and 2 chopped garlic cloves.

Season with fresh parsley leaves, fresh coriander leaves and ground cumin.

Next, add in your plain flour along with a dash of salt and pepper.

Pulse until blended.

Line a baking tray with baking paper and scoop the falafel mixture from the blender and form into small balls with your hands before placing on the tray.

Heat olive oil in a frying pan and cook your falafel balls in it until crispy and golden brown.

In a large bowl, place your cooked brown rice and squeeze the lemon juice over it. Dice two tomatoes and add them in, followed by the rest of your red onion and chopped garlic cloves.

Season with salt and pepper before adding in roughly chopped mint leaves. Mix together well.

Add in a handful of shredded red cabbage, chopped cucumber and a sliced avocado before adding in your falafel balls.

Garnish with a spoonful of hummus, yoghurt and some crumbled feta for the perfect falafel bowl.