Meal prep Sundays: Lentil meatballs that go perfectly with your favourite tomato sauce

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time to get organised for the week ahead! And one of the best ways you can do that? Meal prepping!

Meal prep is super handy to save you time in the evenings slaving over an oven to create a nutritious meal – which, more often than not, isn’t that healthy as we end up rushing and cutting corners. But these lentil meatballs are the perfect veggie option to see you through the week healthily and happily! Stuffed full of goodness and guaranteed to keep you full, they are the perfect dish staple to make ahead of time to save you cooking during the week!

2 garlic cloves

1tsp fresh grated ginger

300g cooked green lentils

1 bunch fresh parsley

1 yellow onion

3tbsp oat milk

2tsp tomato paste

1tbsp lemon juice

2tbsp oats

1tsp smoked paprika

1tsp salt

1tbsp olive oil

Place cooked lentils into a large bowl, along with oats, your chopped yellow onion and diced garlic. Stir together to combine.

Next, season with smoked paprika, salt, grated ginger, fresh parsley and lemon juice. Stir to allow the flavours to run through the mixture.

Next, add your bonding ingredients – that’s your tomato paste and oat milk – and stir until the mixture is thickened into a slightly sticky texture.

Spoon out tablespoons of the mixture, rolling them into balls and placing them on a chopping board.

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat and fry each lentil ball until it’s golden brown and crispy.

Serve with pasta and your favourite sauce, or just eat them as they are with a garnish of fresh parsley.