Meal prep Sundays: Chickpea-spinach couscous

It's Sunday, which means it's meal prep time!

There's no better feeling on a Sunday evening than feeling prepped for the week ahead of us. Whether that's having our work for the week ahead done, having our space cleaned up or my favourite, having my lunches for the week ready to go. I love feeling like I have my whole lunch break ahead of me without having to spend half of it trying to make something -and trying to make something that's fast and good for me.

This chickpea curry is quick. tasty and a cinch to make – plus it's packed full of nutrients! Get meal prepping!

You'll need…

100g baby spinach

1 can chickpeas

Cilantro fresh

3 cloves garlic

1 green onion

1/2 lemon juiced

1 onion

Canned goods

2tbsp tomato paste

300g brown rice

3tsp olive oil

1/2tsp cinnamon

1/2tsp pepper

3/4tsp sea salt

1tsp cumin

2tsp curry paste

3tbsp water

Heat olive oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add in 1 clove of chopped garlic and spinach, allowing the spinach to wilt.

Toss in lemon juice and salt and stir them in and set the pan aside.

In a different pan, heat olive oil and add in the rest of the chopped garlic and chopped onion.

Season with curry powder, cumin and cinnamon, stirring to allow the onions to saute.

Toss in your chickpeas, tomato paste, salt and pepper and some water to create the sauce, stirring continuously.

Serve with brown rice, layering the chickpea mixture on top of the garlic spinach. Garnish with chopped cilantro and green onions for a little extra spice!