McVitie’s is looking for a biscuit tester… are you qualified?

Are you fond of a choccie biccie break? Are you a just Jaffas kinda person? Do you take your time to Digestive the best part of every biscuity treat, while enjoying your Rich Tea?

If you answered yes to the above, then McVitie’s Ireland want you as their head biscuit tester.

Not wanting to just keep it in the Family Circle, they want to broaden their horizon with this national search, to bring on board a real Hob-Nob of a tester, as they're pretty Thin on the ground right now.

RESPONSIBILITIES

A commitment to always be available to have an aul bikkie – sure a cuppa isn’t the same without one

Ability to assess a quality ‘snap’ in a biscuit where a quality snap is desired

A keen eye for an even chocolate covering, with a generous distribution

Optimise use of biscuit eating opportunities both on and off the job

Help to create global synergy between the biscuit maker and the biscuit eater*

Keeping abreast of new developments in the biscuit world in terms of new shapes coming to the market such as the rhombus and trapezoid

QUALIFICATIONS

Knows a good biscuit when they see one

Tells a killer biscuit joke

Doesn’t get hung up on things like if it’s a biscuit or if it’s a cake

Has a firm stance on whether it’s a full moon, half moon or a total eclipse

As a true biscuit advocate, you will be able to hold your ground in all biscuit-related discussions, no matter what. Fluency in biscuit speak being essential.

A formal qualification in biscuit-ing and significant tasting / eating experience in the same area

Previous experience with biscuits

Proficient in opening biscuit packages / boxes

Excellent written and verbal communication skills when discussing biscuits

Willingness and availability to try new biscuits

Extensive travel throughout Europe including occasional visits to the U.S. and other destinations**

Ability to work constructively in a matrix***

This search to p-p-p-pick the right person, to join the McVitie’s family starts today, so if you think you're the kind of cookie connoisseur they need, with no chocolatey chips on your shoulder; somebody with a keen eye for taste, don’t be Ginger Nut about it – apply now.

To apply, jump over to McVitie’s Ireland Facebook page and apply under their recruitment biscuit tester video and tell them why you think you’d be the best choice.

Location: Ireland

Salary: Biscuits. Lots of biscuits

Why now? It’s National Biscuit Week – 22nd to 29th May 2018

Apply: McVitie’s Ireland Facebook page – www.facebook.com/McVitiesIreland​​​​​​

NOTES:

* This may or may not be required. In fact, it’s not. Unless you reaaaaally want to create a global synergy such as this.

** Absolutely no chance of this happening. At all.

*** If you know what this one means, let us know.