McFly’s Tom Fletcher receives the ‘best birthday present’ from sons at his gig

Tom Fletcher had been celebrating his 37th birthday by performing with his McFly band members when he received what he describes as ‘the best birthday present’ from his sons.

Fletcher shared the incredible video of his sons Buzz and Buddy performing on stage during McFly’s Chewton Glen gig to Instagram.

Eight-year-old Buzz rocked out on guitar and vocals while six-year-old Buddy smashed it on the drums to Queen’s We Will Rock You.

Proud dad Tom and his wife Giovanna excitedly watched from the side of the stage as the crowd sang and clapped along for the rising stars.

Tom captioned the post, “I wanted to share this before my birthday is over. The best birthday present I could ever have wished for, my boys deciding last second that they wanted to play their first rock show tonight at our @mcflymusic gig and stepping out on stage for the first time!”.

“Thanks to everyone in the crowd for giving them an amazing memory they’ll never forget and giving me an awesome birthday!”.

Fans of the All About You singer rushed to the comments to share how amazing they thought the young boys were to perform for their dad in front of thousands of people.

One fan wrote, “OMG this is amazing, their little faces man, such a cool experience for them, love it xxx”.

“Omg how precious! What a fantastic memory for you x”, penned a second follower.

A third fan of the singer added, “Wow!! Awesome!! Emotional!!! Proud and their not even my kids lol xx”.

Tom shares Buzz and Buddy, along with three-year-old Max, with his wife Giovanna Fletcher. The pair met at school assembly when they were just teenagers and went on to tie the knot in May 2012. Giovanna is known for being an author, podcast host and for winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.