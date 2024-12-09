McFly stars react as Danny Jones crowned I’m A Celeb winner

Members of McFly have been reacting to the news of Danny Jones’ win on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

During last night’s final, McFly star Danny was crowned the new King of the Jungle, with his campmate Coleen Rooney securing the runner-up spot. Reverend Richard Coles, who was also in the final, finished the series in third place.

Now, following on from his emotional win, Danny’s three McFly bandmates – Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd – have been taking to social media to share their reactions.

The three hitmakers have also been celebrating the fact that this is Danny’s third reality show win of 2024, following his previous successes on The Masked Singer and The Voice UK.

On his Instagram account, Tom took to his Stories to video record the moment that Danny – whose nickname is Mush – was crowned the winner of I’m A Celeb.

“Oh mate, you’ve done it! Yes, Mush! Yes, Danny! Come on!” he exclaimed in front of the TV.

Later, the 39-year-old posted a photo collage of Danny’s three TV wins from 2024, as he penned: “What a year Mush!”

Meanwhile, Dougie filmed his own reaction as he walked out and about, following Danny’s win.

“I’m actually really disappointed because I was voting for Coleen. You know, whatever. I think she was the more deserving winner,” the 37-year-old – who also won I’m A Celebrity in 2011 – joked to the camera.

“I’m joking, of course I’m f***ing stoked,” Dougie teased further, before writing on Instagram stories: “Long live King Mush, so proud of you Danny.”

Lastly, Harry silently filmed his reaction as he watched the final moments of I’m A Celebrity from his bed.

“Izzy is asleep! Silent celebration!” Harry explained, referring to his wife of 12 years.

“Go Danny LEGEND! Deserved it!!! Love you mush xxx,” he penned further, before later adding: “2024 is @dannyjonesofficial year!! LONG LIVE KING MUSH”.

Danny has since broken his silence on his incredible win, as he gave a video message on I’m A Celebrity’s socials.

“You’ve done it just for me being myself, and I’ve never shown that really enough. I’ve opened up and I’ve had a lot of laughs, and I thank you for being on this journey with me and voting for me,” he praised.