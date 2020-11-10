McDonald’s launches Christmas menu – the salted caramel latte is back

McDonald's have officially launched their Christmas menu in Ireland – and it sounds absolutely delicious.

The fast food giant are releasing a new take on the iconic Big Mac and McFlurry. After a difficult year, Christmas could not come at a better time, and McDonald’s Ireland is excited to announce the launch of its NEW Christmas menu to help customers get #ReindeerReady.

All of the new holiday additions will be available from Wednesday, November 18th. Joining the usual menu for this Christmas season are…

Double Big Mac Meal

Just when you thought the iconic Big Mac couldn’t get any better, McDonald’s have answered your Christmas prayers and doubled the magic this year. Introducing the Double Big Mac Meal. Four patties made with 100% Irish beef, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles, and of course, not forgetting the unbeatable, tasty Big Mac sauce. A must have for Big Mac fans.

McDonald’s Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich Meal

Also NEW this winter is McDonald’s Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich Meal. Two pieces of succulent crispy chicken with a spicy jerk sauce, Beechwood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, slivered onion and lettuce in a sourdough bun. What’s not to love?

McDonald’s Cheese Melt Dippers

Back by popular demand are McDonald’s Cheese Melt Dippers. Four breaded cheese dippers made with delicious camembert, served with a tangy tomato Dip. Christmas is a time for sharing so why not enjoy these cheesy, festive favourites with friends or family with the Cheese Melt Dippers Sharebox.

McDonald’s NEW Celebrations McFlurry

A box of Celebrations is a must at Christmas time, but when you don’t feel like sharing try McDonald’s NEW Celebrations McFlurry or go mini. Soft dairy ice cream, swirled with only the best Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, Caramel pieces, Mars Nuggets and Twix biscuits, topped with a milk chocolate sauce.

Salted Caramel Latte

Get your Instagram at the ready because McDonald’s is launching a Salted Caramel Latte just in time for Christmas. A deliciously warm festive flavour, it really is a hug in a mug (or cup).