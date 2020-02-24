Breakfast sorted! McDonald’s is selling pancakes all day tomorrow

Pancake Tuesday is almost here and we honestly couldn't be happier about it. If only every day was dedicated to a sweet dessert. We will be stuffing our facs with fluffy pancakes from the moment we wake up tomorrow and you can too, thanks to McDonald's Ireland.

You batter believe it – McDonald’s is selling pancakes ALL DAY this Pancake Tuesday

It’s a day of kitchen nightmares across Ireland, but this Pancake Tuesday, McDonald’s Ireland is stepping to the rescue and selling pancakes ALL day! From flipping disasters to burnt batter, make #PancakeFail a thing of the past and pick up three pancakes and syrup for RRP €3.40 – ALL day at our 95 restaurants across Ireland.

That’s right – ALL DAY PANCAKES. So put the whisk away, McDonald's have everything sorted.