McDonald’s brings back firm favourites for limited time only

As we prepare to say goodbye to the Big Tasty and Chicken BBQ Smokehouse, McDonald’s Ireland is bringing you yet another exciting date for your food diary… this time with two delicious burgers re-joining the menu today Wednesday 5th May until Tuesday 15th June. Let the mouth-watering commence!

Fancy a little bit of special? Firstly, we bring you the Bacon Clubhouse Double. This isn’t just any burger, it’s two 100% beef patties, two rashers of Beechwood smoked bacon, a slice of cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, lettuce and Special Sauce in a golden brioche bun. Indulge in this delight for a well-deserved bite.

And not forgetting the chicken lovers – live life on the luxe side with the luscious Chicken Deluxe. Two crunchy Chicken Selects layered with smooth Emmental cheese, lettuce, and red onions. All topped with a zesty tomato relish and cool mayo – the best of both worlds.

Other classic favs returning are those little balls of joy – Cheese and Herb Melts served with a rich tomato dip along with the Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry and the Galaxy Caramel McFlurry – back by popular demand.

The ultimate chocolatey dessert made from soft dairy ice cream, swirled with Galaxy chocolate pieces and either a chocolate or smooth caramel sauce. Both available as a Mini McFlurry.

Although McDonald’s Ireland restaurants are currently closed for dine-in, customers can still order via walk-in takeaway, the Drive-Thru and McDelivery through Just Eat or Uber Eats. The new menu items are available in all Irish restaurants until 15th June.