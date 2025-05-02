Max Verstappen announces birth of second child with beautiful name

The Formula One family just gained a new member!

One of the sport’s biggest stars, Max Verstappen, has announced that he has become a father for the second time.

Max, who races with Red Bull, has welcomed a baby girl with his partner, model Kelly Piquet. The couple’s new arrival marks the first time that they have become parents together.

Max is also a dad to his five-year-old daughter Penelope, whom he co-parents with his former partner Daniil Kvyat.

Max and Kelly took to social media earlier today to share the wonderful news of their baby joy.

In a joint Instagram post, the new parents chose to upload two black-and-white snaps of their newborn. One image showcases their tot’s tiny hand, while the other sees Max and Kelly gazing lovingly at their daughter.

In the caption of their post, the couple took the opportunity to reveal their baby girl's moniker.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Lily,” they penned sweetly, confirming her name.

“Our hearts are fuller than ever – you are our greatest gift. We love you so much,” Max and Kelly added.

Many fans of the happy couple have since been taking to their comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Congratulations and welcome Lily!” one follower replied.

“So exciting! Congratulations to you both! Wishing you all so much love,” another added.

“Congratulations Max and Kelly, all the best,” a third fan commented.

Max first started dating Kelly, who is the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet, in 2020. On December 6 of last year, the couple surprised their fans when they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

At the time, Max and Kelly posted a black-and-white photo of Kelly’s blossoming bump, with the expectant parents’ hands cradling her stomach.

“Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way,” they wrote in their caption, adding: “We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle.”