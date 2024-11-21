Maura Higgins reveals her hopes for time in I’m a Celeb

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here has officially confirmed that Maura Higgins will be joining the show today.

The former Love Island star is set to make her first appearance in the camp on tonight’s episode, alongside Reverend Richard Coles.

Ahead of her stint in the jungle, Maura has spoken out about preparing to join the I’m a Celeb cast, admitting, “I just hope I do everyone proud”.

On Instagram, the 33-year-old posted a video of herself on a plane to her 3.8M followers.

In the footage, Maura revealed “I’m landing in Australia! The minute I land, my chaperone is taking my phone off me so this is goodbye. My manager is gonna be looking after my social media while I’m in hell and she’s going to ruin my life on my Instagram. Facts”.

“I’ve been trying to prepare my brain and mind this whole flight but I spent most of it sleeping because I’ve been hungover”.

The former Love Islander went on to confess, “I just hope I do everyone proud. I hope I don’t let you down but most importantly, I hope I do myself proud because I don’t want to be the biggest p*ssy in camp”.

“Next time you see me I’m gonna have bugs all over me”, she went on to say as she blew kisses to the camera and added, “Love you”.

Many famous faces and pals of Maura’s headed to the comments to send supportive messages to her as Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague wrote, “QUEEN”.

“You’ve got this Maura… you’re stronger than you know! Good luck!!”, penned Stacey Solomon.

Another former Love Island star, Liberty Poole, added, “Gonna smash it ! Go Maura !”.

Maura’s trip to Australia comes after she was in Las Vegas to see Adele perform live.

After the concert, Higgins revealed it was, “A trip I will cherish forever. Thankyou @spacenk for these incredible few days…it really was the trip of a lifetime! Met some of the most kindest beautiful people, a group I can now call friends for life. I Love you all x”.