Maura Higgin’s reveals her go-to tan and you need to try it

Bellamianta Luxury Tanning, Ireland’s No.1 premium self-tan, are excited to introduce a new look for their award-winning brand and a new look for cult favourite Liquid Gold. With not only a new logo unveiled, Bellamianta Luxury Tanning, who recently celebrated five years in business with PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Certificates across their whole range of products, have given their much-loved range a serious “glow up” with a dazzling rose gold and blush pink hue finish.

Cult favourite and a favourite of #BellaBabe Maura Higgins, Liquid Gold – Self Tanning Tinted Liquid, RRP €19.99 / £16.99, is now not only available in Bellamianta Luxury Tanning’s new glowing rose gold packaging but also in a bigger 200ml bottle and now in both Medium and Dark shades, making it the ultimate tanning essential. The new look Liquid Gold is now available in stockists nationwide and online via Bellamianta.com. The remaining products will have their new look revealed in the coming months.

Keeping tan lovers across Ireland and afar bronzed and beautiful all year round with their vast collection of tanning essentials, which are suitable for all skin types and tones, Bellamianta Luxury Tanning’s new rebrand can be seen on four of their best selling and award-winning offerings. As well as Liquid Gold, also getting a revamp is:

Skin Perfecting Illuminating Bronzing Powder, RRP €25/£19.99 (a don't leave home without it product)

Kabuki Brush, RRP €25/£19.99

Double Sided Velvet Mitt, RRP €9.99/£7.99

Bellamianta Luxury Tanning are a firm favourite among the tanning elite both on the Emerald Isle and across the world. They have a vast celebrity fan base which has grown since they launched in 2015, including #BellaBabe Ambassador / Love Island’s Maura Higgins, Denise Van Outen, Binky Felstead, Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard, Celebrity Big Brother’s Chloe Goodman, Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon and Tina O’Brien, The Hills’ Stephanie Pratt and Xposé Presenter Glenda Gilson to name but a few. For the last four years they have been the official tan brand partner for Dancing With The Stars Ireland and Ireland’s Got Talent.

Bellamianta, meaning Beautiful Aspirations, put skincare first and foremost in their vast range of products, ensuring all are formulated with natural extracts and clean ingredients making them the ultimate skin treatment. Their sumptuous formulas are filled with natural moisturisers and enriched with shea butter and aloe vera which through vitamin A, C & E soothe and restore skin elasticity, and enriched with Pentavitin®, which hydrates the skin from within. These hard-working ingredients are carefully chosen and blended to provide a moisturised, longer-lasting tan that are free from parabens, harsh chemicals, GMO’s, parfume, alcohol, animal derivatives, petrochemicals, sulphates and silicones, making them cruelty-free, vegan and safe to use while pregnant.