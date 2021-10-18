Maura Higgins deletes all pics of boyfriend Giovanni from Instagram

Something is definitely up with hot new celebrity couple Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice as the former Love Island star has deleted all evidence of their relationship from her Instagram account and the Strictly dancer seems to have done the same.

Maura and Giovanni confirmed their relationship just a few months ago, and appeared to be happier than ever, with plans to take that next step and move in together. However, we’re not so sure that’s still the case anymore.

Eagle-eyed followers were quick to make the connection, with one social media user questioning if the ‘Strictly Curse’ is to blame.

“Why has Maura deleted her posts with Giovanni?? not the #strictlycurse again..” they moaned.

While the pair are still following each other on social media, it definitely seems like there’s been a shift in their relationship.

Keeping quite silent on her Instagram Stories over the past few days, Maura recently shared clips of her doing some unpacking. “It’s finally moving week! Reason for my absence,” she explained.

However, fans aren’t so sure that’s the only reason for her silence.

Maura and professional dancer Giovanni were first romantically linked in May this year, just two months after it was confirmed that she and former flame, Chris Taylor, had called it quits.