Matthew Perry announces split from fiancée Molly Hurwitz

Friends star Matthew Perry has confirmed the news that he and his fiancée Molly Hurwitz have decided to end their relationship, parting ways seven months after their engagement.

Following the long-awaited Friends Reunion, which saw Matthew Perry, Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc reunite on the set of our beloved sitcom, it has been announced that Perry is once again a single man.

Speaking to People about his breakup, the 51-year-old actor said, “Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them,” before going on to add, “I wish Molly the best.”

Matthew and Molly first started dating in 2018 and were spotted out together for the first time in December 2019, when they were seen at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

Matthew popped the question, asking the 29-year-old literary agent to marry him and confirmed their engagement this past November, 2020.

Sharing the exciting news with People, the 17 Again star said, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Currently, Molly has yet to comment on her and Matthew’s split, however, she’s always been more of a private person and has kept her Instagram account on private.