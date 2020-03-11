Matt Lucas announced as new Great British Bake Off host

Matt Lucas has been announced as the new Great British Bake Off host. The comedian will replace Sandi Toksvig, who stepped down from her role earlier this year.

The comedian commented on joining the GBBO family: "I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation."

The producers decided to pick Matt due to the chemistry between him and Noel. Apparently, the duo have it by the “oven load”.

The new series of Great British Bake Off will begin filming in the springtime.