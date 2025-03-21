Marvin Humes posts heartfelt tribute for wife Rochelle Humes’ birthday

The Humes family are celebrating!

Today (March 21), former The Saturdays singer, Rochelle Humes, is marking her 36th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Rochelle’s husband, JLS hitmaker Marvin Humes, has taken the opportunity to share a beautiful tribute to her.

Earlier today, Marvin took to Instagram to upload several photos from throughout Rochelle’s life so far. The sweet snaps include everything from moments with their three children – Alaia-Mai (11), Valentina (8), and Blake (4) – to a photo of their engagement in 2011.

“Today is the birthday of the love of my life,” Marvin gushed at the beginning of his caption.

“Rochy, look at all that you’ve achieved in your 36 years! It’s actually unbelievable. The amount of career paths you’ve had and absolutely smashed them all. Our three children that you have grown and raised. The standards that you have set for every aspect of what you do in your life. Truly mind blowing,” the 40-year-old praised.

“You are a powerhouse and I’m so proud of you and all that you’ve achieved. Honestly there’s not a day that goes by where you don’t amaze me. I’m just grateful that I’m there by your side to witness all your successes. This life is a journey with ups and down and twists and turns and we manage to navigate our way through with the most important value, love,” Marvin continued.

“Our love knows no bounds, it is unconditional. To quote our fav, Whitney [Houston], ‘If Tomorrow is judgement day, and I’m standing on the front line, and the Lord asks me what I did with my life, I spent it with you,’” he stated.

The Hit List presenter concluded his message by writing: “Love you baby, Happy Birthday x”.

Following his sweet tribute, many fans of Rochelle and Marvin have since been commenting their own birthday well-wishes.

“Beautiful words Marv. Happy birthday Rochelle x,” one follower replied.

“What a lovely message, happy birthday,” another added.

“We need more men like you !!!!! What a beautiful tribute to your wife,” a third fan praised.