Martine McCutcheon pens special letter on emotional anniversary

Martine McCutcheon is celebrating!

The Love Actually star has been marking the 17th anniversary of the day she first met her husband, Jack McManus.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012 and share eight-year-old son Rafferty together, started dating in 2009, but first met in the previous year at a music event.

Now, 17 years on from that fateful day, Martine has been reflecting on the moment that changed her life, and how much Jack means to her.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 47-year-old posted a sweet snap of herself and Jack sharing a kiss, as he treated her to a beautiful bunch of roses.

“Wow! 21st of December – And 17 years since we first laid our eyes on each other at that live music venue in Piccadilly! What a ride it’s been baby!” Martine exclaimed alongside the image.

“Thank you for coming into my life to witness all the ups and downs and everything in between. When the chips were down and everyone else left, you have always been the one to stay, always there, keeping me going and taking care of me in a way I didn’t know existed,” she admitted.

The former EastEnders actress then went on to sweetly mention the couple’s only son.

“You have given me the most amazing gifts – The most beautiful, special son, an unwavering loyalty & faith in me – In all I do! And an unconditional love for the true, flawed, nutty, authentic and madly in love with you, me,” she gushed.

Martine concluded her lengthy caption by writing: “Today was perfect, being with family, eating, walking Don and popping to the pub for a drink! Love you Jack.”

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Martine’s fans have since taken to her comments section to congratulate the pair.

“Such lovely words, happy anniversary with many more ahead,” one fan penned.

“Couple goals,” another exclaimed.

“Beautiful words for a beautiful couple,” a third fan replied.