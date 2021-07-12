Married At First Sight’s Melissa & Bryce are engaged & expecting twins

It seems double congratulations are in order for this infamous Married At First Sight couple, Bryce and Melissa, who have announced the wonderful news that not only are they engaged and getting married for real, but they are also pregnant with twins!

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson first appeared on our screens on season eight of this Australian reality dating show whereby couples meet for the very first time on their supposed wedding day.

While viewers might not have believed that these two lovebirds would go the distance, Bryce and Melissa are as happy as ever, announcing the exciting news that they are about to become a family-of-four.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Melissa shared two sweet snaps from the couple’s photoshoot with New Idea Magazine, writing, “@bryceruthven and I are ecstatic to FINALLY reveal that not only are we engaged…We are also pregnant and expecting… TWINS!”

“Words cannot describe the joy, love and pure excitement we feel for one another and for our babies.”

Meanwhile, Bryce shared similar photos to his own Instagram page, as he announced, “We are beyond excited to share the news that we’re officially ENGAGED plus we’re going to have some company come December 2021.. we’re having TWINS!”

“@lissrawson & I can’t wait for this next chapter in our lives as we navigate parenthood as one happy, loving family!”

Huge congratulations to the happy couple on this exciting new adventure!