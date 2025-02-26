Marnie Simpson shares gender reveal for pregnancy with third child

Marnie Simpson has revealed if she will be welcoming a boy or girl!

Last week, the Geordie Shore star announced her pregnancy with her third child.

Marnie and her husband, Casey Johnson, are already parents to two young sons – five-year-old Rox and two-year-old Oax.

At the time of revealing her pregnancy, the reality star chose not to share if she would be welcoming a son or daughter. Now, a few days on from her baby announcement, Marnie has finally carried out a gender reveal!

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram account to post a video of herself cutting a cake, which had been iced with the words ‘It’s a…’.

Alongside a strip of sonograms, Marnie then pulled out a slice of cake to reveal pink icing, confirming that the couple are having a daughter.

“GENDER REVEAL …” Marnie simply penned in her caption.

Following her exciting announcement, many of Marnie’s fellow reality stars have since been taking to her comments section to share their congratulations.

“The best blessing ever she’s going to be the most precious beautiful little girl ever,” replied fellow Geordie Shore alum Sophie Kasaei.

“Ahhhh a little princess! So happy for you xxx,” wrote Love Island bombshell Kady McDermott.

“Oh my god perfect. So happy for you all congratulations xxx,” added The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger.

Proud dad Casey also commented: “My little princess is coming.”

Following her announcement last week, Marnie has remained open with her fanbase about her diagnosis with hyperemesis gravidarum. The condition causes excessive nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

“This pregnancy is so different. I just feel so rotten. I just feel so not myself. The energy levels of a snail. I don’t know how I’m surviving. It literally feels like survival every single day,” she stated in a video on Instagram.

“I know I’ve been really quiet, but it’s because most days I’m really, genuinely just so poorly,” Marnie added.