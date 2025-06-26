Marnie Simpson reflects as she prepares to welcome her third child

Marnie Simpson has been reflecting on her little ones, ahead of the arrival of her third child!

In February, the former Geordie Shore star announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Casey Johnson.

The couple are already parents to two young sons – five-year-old Rox and three-year-old Oax – and will now be welcoming a daughter.

As she prepares to celebrate the arrival of her baby girl, Marnie has opened up about her emotions surrounding her family expanding.

Yesterday, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip of her youngest son, Oax, sleeping.

“Can't believe in a matter of weeks he's not gonna be the baby anymore,” Marnie penned alongside the video.

“He's so excited for his baby sister but I still feel so emotional he won't be the baby of the family anymore,” she admitted, before going on to praise her little ones.

“Lately I've been feeling so blessed for my boys, they’re growing to be such amazing, funny, adorable boys and I'm just so lucky to be their mummy. Roll on baby girl words can't explain how ready we are to meet you,” Marnie added.

On February 21, Marnie surprised her fanbase with the news that she is expecting her third child.

At the time, the reality star announced her pregnancy with a video montage, showcasing her positive pregnancy test, a strip of sonograms and a baby scan.

“Here we go again…” Marnie simply wrote in her caption.

Several days later, the expectant mum addressed her pregnancy on Instagram and confirmed that her baby news was a surprise.

“As you all know, I was totally done at two, and this was a complete and utter surprise,” she stated.

Marnie also admitted that she was struggling with her health during her pregnancy, as she added: “This pregnancy is so different. I just feel so rotten. I just feel so not myself. The energy levels of a snail. I don’t know how I’m surviving. It literally feels like survival every single day."