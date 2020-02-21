M&S launch new Colin the Caterpillar just in time for Easter

Easter will be here before we know it and we’re very ready to eat nothing but chocolate for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The second most wonderful time of the year is approaching and the shops are already full of chocolate delights like Creme Eggs, chocolate bunnies and Mini Eggs.

It really is the dream time of the year for chocolate addicts.

Marks and Spencer are embracing the Easter spirit by releasing a limited edition Colin the Caterpillar. They’ve given the famous chocolate cake a makeover and we’ll admit he does look a little creepy but there’s no doubt we’d easily eat the entire cake in one sitting.

The new cake features a bunny face, mini carrots and pastel coloured confetti.

This isn’t the first time Colin has had a festive makeover. The high street store also released a special Christmas and Halloween versions of Colin that were gobbled up within seconds in our house.

The Easter cake is set to hit the shelves on March 31 so why not treat yourself this Easter? The cake looks absolutely delicious and we certainly can’t wait to eat an entire one to ourselves this Easter.

Bon appetit!