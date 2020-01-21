Mark your calendars! Disney+ confirms launch date for Ireland

It feels like we’ve been waiting a lifetime for Disney+ to make its way over to this side of the world, but the wait is almost over.

Disney fans, we’ve got the official launch date for the streaming service and it’s sooner than we expected.

Disney confirmed that Disney+ will be available in Ireland and the UK from March 24, so let the countdown commence!

The platform will also launch in France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and Austria on the same date.

Subscriptions will cost just €6.99 (5.99) a month or €69.99 (£59.99) a year.

Disney+ will feature over 500 films, including all the beloved classics and brand new live-action movies like Lady and the Tramp.

There will be hundreds of series to choose from, including the Lizzie McGuire revival, which we are itching to see so it’s certainly going to be worth every penny.

As well as Disney delights, the streaming service will also host a heap of Marvel movies, which we’re awfully excited to re-watch.

Users even have the option to download content from the service. You can download freely on up to 10 devices, so you can take your favourites with you wherever you go.

What more could you ask for?