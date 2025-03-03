Mark Wright gushes over wife Michelle Keegan expecting first child

Mark Wright has opened up about his hopes for his experience with parenthood!

In December, former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark and Brassic actress Michelle announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who have been together for 13 years and tied the knot in 2015, have yet to reveal if they will be welcoming a son or daughter.

Now, ahead of the arrival of his first child, Mark has shared a rare insight into his hopes for parenthood.

In a joint interview with The Sun with his father, Mark Wright Snr, the reality star noted that he intends to adapt many lessons that he has previously learned from his beloved dad.

”I’m just excited for the whole process. I’m just really excited and can’t wait for it to happen,” the 38-year-old gushed, when asked about Michelle’s pregnancy.

Mark was then asked for his thoughts on how important a parent’s role is in a child’s life.

"A parent shapes you. If you haven't got a good upbringing, you can still end up being a good person but if you've got good parents, like we have, you're going out into life [with] a massive head start,” he explained.

“My dad is everything you’d dream [of] in a dad. He's always put us first, no matter what, whether that was financially or in terms of love and care,” Mark praised.

“We’ve always felt so loved and that's one of the most important things for any parent – to make your child feel loved and to [let] them know [you’re] there,” he detailed.

Mark added: “If anything ever happens to me in my life, the first person I call is my dad and it's a lovely feeling knowing that I've got that.”

On December 29, Mark and Michelle delighted their fanbase when they shared their pregnancy news. On Instagram, the couple uploaded a sunset snap of themselves on a beach, with Michelle’s blossoming baby bump in view.

“2025 is going to be a special one for us…” the parents-to-be teased in their joint caption.