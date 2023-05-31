Marie Crowe Guides Exciting Activities at Bloom’s Kidszone

This week, the Budding Bloomers Kids' Zone at Bloom is set to become a hub of excitement as children of all ages are invited to join in on the fun-filled activities led by renowned broadcaster and Healthy Heroes Lunch Club Ambassador, Marie Crowe. The Healthy Heroes Lunch Club, an esteemed primary school nutrition program developed by teachers and behaviour change experts, aims to offer children a unique experience at Bloom, promoting physical activity and nurturing a love for movement.

On Thursday, June 1st, and Friday, June 2nd, at 10:30am and 1:30pm, Marie Crowe will guide children through a series of engaging activities designed to encourage physical activity and instil a passion for movement. These sessions provide an opportunity for children to not only have fun but also gain valuable insights into the importance of exercise and maintaining a balanced diet.

Marie Crowe, a strong advocate for physical activity, emphasised its significance in everyday life. She highlighted the role of gentle exercise in conjunction with a healthy diet for her own family. As the Healthy Heroes Lunch Club Ambassador, she expressed her delight in leading these fun activity sessions for kids at Bloom this year. According to Marie, physical activity plays a vital role in her life and her children's lives, contributing not only to their physical fitness but also to their overall well-being. By engaging in enjoyable activities like the Healthy Heroes Lunch Club, children can develop healthy habits that will have lifelong benefits.