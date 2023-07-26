Margot Robbie details sweet gesture she recently gave to her mum

This Barbie has a kind soul!

The main star of the new Barbie movie, Margot Robbie, has revealed a heartwarming gesture that she recently gifted to her mother.

Margot, who first found fame on Australian soap Neighbours and has since become one of Hollywood's most high-ranked actors, has been opening up about her path to success.

In a recent interview with CBS' Sunday Morning, the 33-year-old explained how her mother, Sarie Kessler, supported her through the early stages of her acting career, and that she eventually wanted to thank her by paying her back.

“Everything I owed my mom, I had it written down. She'd take money out of the, like, house mortgage [to] lend me money,” Margot admitted as she recalled her mother’s kind gestures.

“So I always knew, I was like, ‘I gotta pay that back.’ And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely,” she revealed sweetly.

“I was like, "Mom, don't even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't even exist anymore,’” she added.

The Wolf Of Wall Street actress then went on to note that she had always planned to repay her mum, if she was fortunate enough to be able to.

“Honestly, anyone in my position, you'd do that for your mom. Of course you would,” Margot stated.

“I know I'm hardworking and blah, blah, blah, but I'm also the luckiest, luckiest, luckiest person in the world,” she gushed, adding that her career has “just kept getting better and better.”

Margot’s revelation has come after recent confirmation that her new movie, Barbie, is currently the number one film in the world.

The live-action doll hit, which was directed by Greta Gerwig and also stars the likes of Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, launched last Friday and earned $337M in cinema ticket sales worldwide last weekend.