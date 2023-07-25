Mandy Moore shares insight into family life during actors’ strike

Mandy Moore is appreciating free time with her family.

The This is Us actress has revealed she is enjoying as much time as she can with her children while the SAG-AFTRA strikes are ongoing among actors and writers in America.

Mandy is mum to two-year-old August and nine-month-old Oscar, who she shares with her husband Taylor Goldsmith, and has opened up about enjoying the present time with her family.

While speaking to People, the 39-year-old explained, “I went back to work with both of them pretty soon after I had them. A month with Gus and six weeks with Ozzie”.

“So to not be working right now and to really have this concentrated family time is so special”.

“I recognise that the time is fleeting, and so I'm really trying to be present and appreciate it. There's a million things happening at once. It's still a really, really special time”.

Mandy went on to describe how a typical day goes for them , with most afternoons spent by their family pool.

“We get to go swimming just about every day, which is really fun. Gus is getting more comfortable in the pool. And Ozzie really loves it – he's always kind of been a ‘water baby’. He loves the bath, and so he’s equally entranced by the pool and just mesmerised watching his brother swim”.

“[Ozzie’s] obviously more of an observer and he's got a hat on. He is all super covered up where his brother's a little bit more free”.

The Princess Diaries star added, “But I'd say, yeah, that post-nap afternoon stretch before dinner and the wind down for the day is usually spent in the pool or spent outside, and I love it”.

Mandy also added that in between striking at the picket line to support her fellow actors and writers, she has been busy with her sons as they hit big milestones.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s all happening so fast”, Mandy admitted when she revealed August is being potty-trained and Oscar is teething.