Mandy Moore gives birth to her first child with truly adorable name

This Is Us star Mandy Moore is now a mama! The 36-year-old actress and her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed the birth of their first child, a beautiful baby boy.

Mandy announced the wonderful news on social media on Tuesday evening, revealing their baby boys adorable name which was possibly inspired by the Royals.

“Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith,” Mandy lovingly wrote, adding, “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.”

“We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T,” the new mom wrote alongside an adorable photo of their new little bundle of joy wearing a baby blue babygrow.

Of course it goes without saying that Mandy and Taylor’s choice of name might possibly be inspired by Princess Eugenie who welcomed her first child two weeks ago, also sweetly named August.

Either way, there’s no denying that Gus is a super sweet name, which we can definitely see becoming quite popular.

Mandy and Taylor, who married in November 2018, announced the exciting news that they were expecting this past September, sharing a series of images showing Taylor lovingly cradling Mandy’s growing bump.

Seen as Mandy plays one of the best TV moms around, on popular family-drama This Is Us, we have no doubts that she’ll be an amazing mom in real life too.

Huge congratulations to both of the new parents!