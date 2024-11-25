Man & woman arrested in connection to man’s death in Wexford

Two people have been arrested following the discovery of a body in Co.Wexford.

Gardaí investigating all the circumstances around the discovery of the body of a man in Gorey, Co. Wexford, on the afternoon of Sunday, July 21, 2024, have arrested two people this morning, Monday, November 25, 2024.

The man and woman were arrested for alleged offences contrary to Section 7(2) of the Criminal Law Act, 1997.

The body of the man, aged in his 40’s, was discovered shortly before midday on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at a house in the Clonattin area of Wexford.

The investigation is currently being led by a Senior Investigation Officer.

The man in his 50’s and woman in her 40’s were arrested in connection with the investigation and are currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at Garda stations in the County Wexford area.

Gardaí have confirmed that Investigations are ongoing.