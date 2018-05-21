Man sick of women complimenting each other gets trolled online

The Internet, at times, can be a magical place.

This was the case when a disgruntled Twitter user tweeted he was “sick” of girls being nice to each other on Instagram.

His tweet read: “Sick of going through Insta and seeing girls commenting on other girls pictures 'look at u!! and 'have you seen yourself’ grow up man you don't even know each other.”

Sick of going through insta and seeing girls commenting on other girls pictures 'look at u!!' and 'have you seen yourself' grow up man you don't even know each other — Lewis (@lewisbcfc74) May 17, 2018

That’s right, he has a problem with women complimenting each other's pictures with positive messages.

The post went viral as Twitter clapped back and absolutely trolled the user.

In the replies, girls began complimenting each other and it was hilarious.

Hi Leah just wanted to say you look so cute in your avi!! — Raine (@pincush_queen) May 18, 2018

The fun didn't stop there as Leah replied with an equally nice message.

my heart!!!! you too girl! you’re so kind

— nut butter (@leahleonardd) May 18, 2018

As the post grew traction, the comments became more supportive of women empowering one another.

Ladies lovin on other ladies is WHAT I AM HERE FOR pic.twitter.com/hh387gcc3E — Kim Possible (@catmomKP) May 19, 2018

The comments ranged from complimenting their careers to lip colour.

You’re super cute too, Terri!!! What’s that lip color? — Wakandan HazMat Crew (@NeverChaseThat) May 18, 2018

The post currently has over 1.7k comments, 1.7k retweets and almost 10 thousand likes.

Girl power!!