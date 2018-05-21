SHEmazing!
Man sick of women complimenting each other gets trolled online

The Internet, at times, can be a magical place.

This was the case when a disgruntled Twitter user tweeted he was “sick” of girls being nice to each other on Instagram.

His tweet read: “Sick of going through Insta and seeing girls commenting on other girls pictures 'look at u!! and 'have you seen yourself’ grow up man you don't even know each other.”

That’s right, he has a problem with women complimenting each other's pictures with positive messages.

The post went viral as Twitter clapped back and absolutely trolled the user.

In the replies, girls began complimenting each other and it was hilarious.

The fun didn't stop there as Leah replied with an equally nice message.

my heart!!!! you too girl! you’re so kind

As the post grew traction, the comments became more supportive of women empowering one another.

The comments ranged from complimenting their careers to lip colour.

The post currently has over 1.7k comments, 1.7k retweets and almost 10 thousand likes.

Girl power!!

