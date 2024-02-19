Man charged over alleged abuse at Dublin educational establishment

Members of An Garda Síochána have been investigating alleged historical abuse at an educational establishment in Co. Dublin.

In a statement issued by Gardaí, they have confirmed that they have now charged a man in connection with the ongoing investigations.

The alleged historical abuse occurred at an educational establishment in South County Dublin.

The man, aged in his 70’s, is due to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning, Monday, February 19 2024.