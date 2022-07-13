Man charged in relation to murder of Ballymun woman Lisa Thompson

On Monday, July 11, a man and a woman both in their 30s were arrested as part of the murder investigation into the death of Ballymun mum-of-two Lisa Thompson, which took place in May.

It was announced this morning that the man, originally from Ballymun, has been charged. The man will appear in court later this afternoon.

According to a Garda statement: “The man (30s), arrested on Monday 11th July 2022 in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson, has been charged. He is scheduled to appear before Court 4 of the CCJ this afternoon, Wednesday 13th July 2022.”

The man’s female partner was reportedly released from Garda custody today without charge, with a file to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Lisa Thompson

On May 10, 52-year-old youth worker Lisa Thompson was found fatally injured in her Ballymun home. While Lisa was a mum-of-two, it was reported at the time that her children were not at home at the time of the assault.

Ms Thompson’s death has been treated as murder and an investigation has been ongoing. At the time, Gardaí believed Ms Thompson might have known her killer.

The Ballymun community were in a state of shock following the brutal murder of Ms Thompson, with neighbours commenting, “it’s just so quiet here.”

Another neighbour noted when speaking to Independent.ie, “During the lockdown we were having bingo games and she didn’t come to them. She was very quiet.”

The investigation is ongoing. More to follow.