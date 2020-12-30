Mamma Mia, here we go again! ABBA to release new music!

News broke this week – much to the excitement of music fans – that ABBA are set to release five – yes five – entirely new tracks for us to listen to in 2020!

Geoff Lloyd, co-host of the ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful’ podcast, released the news, claiming Björn Ulvaeus himself as his source. The band had apparently planned to release two of the songs recorded in 2018 at the end of 2019, but due to the pandemic and technical issues, the band couldn’t reunite to record. Therefore, we are now getting an absolute bumper crop of new music in 2021, with five new songs being released!

Their last album came out in 1982, consisting of the vocal and musical talents of Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Fältskog. Although both married couples have now separated, Björn said that once they reunited, ‘It took half a minute and somehow we were back in time like we had been there yesterday as well. It was so strange.’

However, Björn did also rule out the possibility of every performing live all together again, despite the new music. The Swedish group, now almost 35 years on from their last studio album, have said that the music can probably be expected some time this summer. Some of the rumoured titles include ‘I Still Have Faith in You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’. We definitely have some instant classics coming down the line!

With 150 million records worldwide, ABBA’s latest songs can only be hits too, and we can’t wait to hear them. What a way to kick off 2021!