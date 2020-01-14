Malteser Chocolate Biscuits exist and we seriously need to try them

Biscuit lovers, rejoice!

You can now buy Maltesers Biscuits and they look divine.

Tea time just got that little bit better thanks to the treats that were spotted by Newfoodsuk. They tried a packet of the biscuits and won their seal of approval.

“These are lovely and reminded me a lot of the honeycomb Cadbury’s Finger,” they wrote alongside the image.

The biscuits come in a pack of five which certainly won’t last more than two minutes in our house. We’ll obviously have to buy a separate packet for each member of the family.

We think we’ve found our new favourite biscuit. We’ll be scoffing on these at breakfast, lunch and dinner for the foreseeable future.

Do not judge if you see us with a trolley full of Maltesers Biscuits in the local supermarket.

Keep an eye out for these in your nearest store and do let us know if they’re as delicious as they sound!

Feature Image: https://www.instagram.com/newfoodsuk/