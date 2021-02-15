Making dinner just got easier with this new range from Iceland

Iceland Ireland is delighted to announce a new supplier partnership with award-winning ‘field to fork’ brand Mash Direct as the retailer ranges 12 of its convenient, farm fresh vegetable and potato side-dishes. The flavourful and convenient range is available now across all of Iceland Ireland’s 27 stores nationwide.

As a nation of mash connoisseurs, Mash Direct’s unique and locally grown products are sure to be a hit with Iceland Ireland customers! Run by the Hamilton Family at their farm in Comber, County Down, Mash Direct grow and produce quality, Irish, convenient, vegetable and potato accompaniments ranging from Mashed Potato to Chilli Baby Bakes. All products are also prepared immediately after harvesting, ensuring an unrivalled freshness of flavour and retaining the natural texture and nutritional benefits of the ingredients. All products are 100% Gluten-Free and free from artificial colourings and flavourings. The brand has also been recognised over the years for their award-winning products, ranging from Great Taste Award Wins to the Irish Quality Food Awards as well as the Blas na hÉireann Awards.

The range at Iceland Ireland includes a versatile line up of quality Irish side-dishes to suit every spud-lovers tastebuds, whether it be the classic Mashed Potato (400g, €1.75), Creamy Garlic Potatoes (400g, €2.00), the staple Carrot and Parsnip (400g, €1.75) or the delectable Chilli Baby Bakes (€2.00), baby potatoes sprinkled with a crunchy crumb and coated in a fiery chilli marinade, which make for the perfect family-fridge filler. The range also includes Mash Direct’s Potato Croquettes (300g, €1.85) and Crispy Vegetable Bakes (250g, €1.75), as well as Beer Battered Chips (€2.00) and Southern Fried Potatoes (€2.00), the perfect way to dress up your weekend takeaway.

Mash has always been irresistible to the Irish palette as a symbol of wholesome nutritious food, providing many with that comfort of home feeling! The new range is perfect as an ingredient for classic Irish dishes such a Fish Pie; Cottage Pie, or perhaps Braised Beef Topped with a cheesy mash. For those wishing to experiment with their mash, Iceland’s Head Chef, David Lennox suggests creating dishes such as Potato Pancakes; Potato Cakes with Cheese Skirt and Fried Egg or Lemon Drizzle Cake! Yes, that’s right Lemon Drizzle cake. Simply add butter, eggs, castor sugar, baking powder, ground almonds and lemon zest to Mash Direct’s Mash Potato for this unusual lemon drizzle delight.

Sarah McDonald, Senior Buyer, Iceland Ireland said, “Iceland Ireland has always been committed to supporting local suppliers across the island of Ireland, and our latest partnership with Mash Direct is very much part of this long-term strategy. Currently, we are working with 70 local suppliers and farmers across our 27 stores nationwide. Iceland Ireland is undoubtably the home of frozen, but we also provide customers with a wide variety of fresh locally sourced produce. Every day, shoppers are amazed when they discover the extensive Irish range of products available in stores. Our new Mash Direct range is sure to be a big hit, as it offers our customers home cooked goodness that is convenient”.

Lance Hamilton, Sales Director at Mash Direct, said “We are delighted to launch 12 of our award-winning farm fresh vegetable accompaniments into 27 Iceland stores throughout Ireland. Iceland Ireland have been expanding their range within the Chilled Category. This will bolster our sales and increase our brand presence. We look forward to working with Iceland Ireland and growing the chilled section in their stores with our 100% Gluten-Free ‘field-to-fork’ vegetable accompaniments range, locally grown on our six-generation family farm.”

