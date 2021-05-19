Makeup bag in need of an update?

Summer is finally here and with everything opening up this week, we were simply dying to replenish our makeup bags.

Lockdown has been a largely bare-faced affair for many of us, so the chance to dress up again and put on a full face has us super excited! But now that we’ve brushed the cobwebs off of our makeup bags, we’ve found many of our abandoned products are out of date, dried out or have crumbled apart during their long hiatus. Our makeup is in need of a refresh and theres nowhere better to look for a new, bright pop of colour than Clarins new Lip Comfort Oil collection!

With even more lip care and shine, Clarins iconic Lip Comfort Oil is the lipcare that looks glam and feel great. Without compromising on lip care benefits, Lip Comfort Oil Shimmer is nourishing and protective for lips while enhancing them with a pretty shimmer finish, Lip Comfort Intense provides vibrant colour and Lip Comfort Oil is a shiny, sweet and nourishing lip care staple.

Lip Comfort Oil Shimmer is so much more than a gloss – it offers real lip care benefits. Based on 65 years of plant-based oil expertise, Clarins enhances lips at each application with this new, highly nourishing oil trio of organic macadamia, hazelnut, and organic jojoba. These oils nourish, comfort, and protect the lips. They feel soft and are well hydrated, instantly and over the long term. So day after day, they look more beautiful!

Available in 8 shades, Lip Comfort Oil Shimmer offers bright colour and a multi-dimensional shine. The perfect combination of intense pigments and highly concentrated fine pearls. This means that after the first passage, the colour looks deep, bright, and vibrant with a multi-faceted shine. Your lips are visibly plumped and enhanced with multiple reflections of light: irresistible!

Lip Comfort Oil Shimmer is simply :

shinier

lighter

more comfortable

more even

more lip-plumping

A surprising texture with unequalled comfort, you can forget about textures that feel sticky! Lip Comfort Oil Shimmer has a texture that is as surprising as it is addictive. Lightweight and not sticky at all, it hugs lips and promotes a feeling of extreme comfort upon application and delivers maximum sensoriality.

Their Lip Comfort Oil Intense is the perfect summer look for those or those who are looking for very intense colour without a shimmery finish. Highly pigmented and with a mirror shine, women love this version for its vibrant, radiant shades. It promotes tattoo-like colour for the lips but also takes good care of them.

If you’re looking for lighter colour but still want a high-shine finish, try Lip Comfort Oil. This unique plant-based lip oil, enriched with other botanicals, was launched in 2015 and was a real formulation feat. Its slightly shiny, sweet finish enhances lips in one easy step. Your lips look visibly fuller instantly!

Can’t seem to decide which one, among the three, is for you? Try them all! Play with colours, the different finishes and shine. Practically speaking, it’s simple! For added volume, apply a touch of Lip Comfort to the centre of the bottom lip, over your lipstick. It helps promote pretty, fuller-looking lips !

Botanically infused with:

Macadamia

Native to the tropical forests of Australia, the macadamia tree can reach around 15m in height and its bright green, evergreen leaves are popular for their ornamental value. It produces a nut whose edible creamy-white seed has a delicate flavour. The oil obtained from this seed, high in a very rare fatty acid very similar to sebum, is used to nourish and protect the skin as well as lips.

Hazel

The hazel is a shrub that grows in woods and hedgerows which can be found throughout the forests of Europe. Linked to Celtic tradition, the tree was considered to possess many magical powers – it symbolized fertility due to its abundant production of fruit, the hazelnut, and was also used to help find gold and water. It was even said to encourage desire. From the hazelnut, a fluid, fine, edible oil is obtained which is used in cooking for its delicate flavour. It is traditionally used for its high content of fatty acids to help nourish the skin and protect it against dehydration.

Jojoba

Jojoba is a small shrub from the desert regions of the southwestern United States and northern Mexico, nicknamed “desert gold” because of its incredible resistance to heat and drought in these arid regions. An oil is extracted from its seeds which is used in traditional medicine to heal wounds and moisturize the skin surface. In cosmetics, it is highly prized for its capacity to nourish the skin without leaving any oily feel.

The Comfort Lip Oil collection is available at Clarins stockists nationwide and on Clarins.ie