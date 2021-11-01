Make it a fun girls night out as ‘Paint by the Pints’ returns to the Guinness Storehouse

To celebrate International Stout Day, the Guinness Storehouse has partnered with Paint by the Pints to launch four special paint and stout nights running from Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th November, at the Home of Guinness.

This weekend, we’re celebrating all things stout at the Guinness Storehouse. For the first time ever, consumers will have the chance to enjoy a stout in the Home of Guinness while recreating iconic colourful images from the vast Guinness archives in the Arrol suite.

Paint by the Pints is a fun filled evening where guests are guided step-by-step through creating their own masterpiece. Artists of all abilities will be catered for, with staff on hand to lead any novices through the process and ensure they have fun while doing it!

All materials will be provided including easels, paints, aprons and canvas to ensure that every participant leaves the evening with their completed masterpiece.

Ticket prices start from €27 and include access to the full Guinness Storehouse Experience, including a pint of that special stout in the Gravity Bar before descending down to our Arrol Suite to paint the night away.

Book your tickets now for International Stout Festival and enjoy Paint by the Pints, stout paired menus, stout tastings, live entertainment from Tiny Quartet and more at the home of Guinness.

Tickets are on sale now and are available to purchase at here.

Paint by the Pints at Guinness Storehouse is a strictly over 18s event.

Enjoy Guinness Sensibly. Visit www.drinkaware.ie.