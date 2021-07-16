Weekend recipe inspo – make this tasty BBQ open steak sandwich

Summer is the perfect time to indulge in outdoor dining but the weather isn't always reliable to pull out the trusted BBQ and to eat outside. Bearing that in mind, Bull's Eye BBQ sauces have come up with the perfect open steak sandwich recipe which delivers on BBQ flavour without the hassle of worrying about the weather.

Indulge in this Bull’s-Eye BBQ Original Open Steak Sandwich and you'll never look back. It services 4 and only takes a half an hour to rustle up.

Bull’s-Eye BBQ Original Open Steak Sandwich

Ingredients:

BBQ caramelised onions

2 tbsp olive oil

2 large red onions, cut into thin wedges

Pinch chilli flakes

3 tbsp Bull’s-Eye Original BBQ Sauce

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Open steak sandwiches

4 steaks

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp thyme, leaves picked

2 half ciabattas

BBQ Mayonnaise

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp Bull’s-Eye Original BBQ Sauce

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Quick pickled Beetroot (or buy ready-made)

1 Beetroot, thinly sliced

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

½ Iceberg lettuce

1 Round tomato, thinly sliced

1-2 tbsp cornichons or cucumber pickle

To serve:

Chips

Method:

Start by making the onions in a large pan with the olive oil, add the onions with a generous pinch of salt and cook slowly for 30-40 mins. Stir occasionally until they become soft and golden. If the onions start to catch, add a splash of water to the pan and mix well.

Add the chilli flakes, Bull’s-Eye Original BBQ Sauce and the apple cider vinegar. Keep cooking on a low heat for another 5 minutes. Set aside ready to use.

Put the grill on. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Season both sides of the steaks with salt and thyme leaves, then fry for 1-2 minutes on each side. Meanwhile, slice the ciabatta in half lengthways and grill the cut sides until golden.

Mix the mayonnaise, Bull’s-Eye Original BBQ sauce and Dijon mustard together and in a separate bowl add a generous pinch of salt and the cider vinegar to the beetroot and set aside.

Spread the bottom of the ciabattas with the BBQ Mayonnaise, layer with lettuce, quick pickled beetroot, tomato, season well, top with the steak and the caramelised onions, cornichons and serve with lashings of Bull’s-Eye Original BBQ Sauce and chips.

This summer, throw out those fancy recipes, trust your nose and use some of the new Bull’s-Eye sauces for a truly authentic, smokey BBQ taste and make it a weekend to remember. Some of our favourites include:

Bull’s-Eye Louisiana Chipotle with Cajun Spices Hot Sauce (Medium): Proof that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. This smokey hot sauce – decked out with Cajun spices – is the perfect way to pimp up your chicken burger.

Bull’s-Eye Kentucky Habanero with Whiskey Hot Sauce (Hot): For those in search of firepower, fruity habanero chilli cooked up with a dash of whiskey packs the heat and will elevate any pulled pork burger.

Bull’s-Eye Carolina Reaper with Black Garlic Hot Sauce (Extra Hot): There’s hot, then there’s the world’s hottest chilli, blended with onion for that full-on, flavourful heat you crave. Perfectly matched with a meaty beef burger.

All available from Tesco and Dunnes for €2.59 RRP.